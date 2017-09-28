180 days in jail for Lowellville man who pleaded guilty to child - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Lowellville man who was originally accused of having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor has been sentenced to jail time, after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

44-year-old Kenneth Mercer was sentenced to three years of probation, the first 180 days of which are to be spent behind bars at the Mahoning County Jail.

Mercer was indicted nearly two years ago on six felony charges of gross sexual imposition.

According to that indictment, Mercer was accused of having sex contact several times from 2010-2014 with a victim who was 10 years old when the alleged assaults began.

Late last month, Mercer pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangering, both of which are misdemeanor charges. The remaining charges against Mercer were dismissed.

Thursday Mercer was ordered to spend 180 days in jail, the following 2 1/2 years on probation, and have no contact with the victim.