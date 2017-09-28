Very Dry Pattern To Continue For Next Week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Very Dry Pattern To Continue For Next Week

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Parts of northern Ohio are now in a moderate drought but the prospects for rain are not great over the next seven days.

The highest chance for wet weather will actually come on Friday. Spotty afternoon showers are expected; a sprinkle or shower may linger into early evening. 

September will end and the weekend will begin on a dry and cool note Saturday. Sunday will be a beautiful, sunny day. 

Sunny weather will be accompanied by a warming trend early next week. Highs will be over 15 degrees above average by Tuesday and Wednesday. 


 

