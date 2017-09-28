Police investigating body found on Youngstown's west side

Youngstown police are investigating after a body was found on the city's west side Thursday afternoon.

21 News crews on the scene have been told by police that a body was found in the woods off of Hazelwood Avenue between Cherry Hill Avenue and Tippecanoe Avenue.

Captain Brad Blackburn tells 21 News that a neighbor was walking their dog along the street when they smelled a strong odor.

Police were called out. When they arrived on the scene, Blackburn said officers found the body in the woods.

According to Blackburn, police are still investigating, but it appears that the body has been there for about a week. Investigators say they believe the victim is a male.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office Investigator is also on the scene.

Police have not yet been able to determine how the person died or his identity.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.