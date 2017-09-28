Austintown liquor store gets revamped - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown liquor store gets revamped

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Vodka. Tequila. Whiskey. With so many proofs, brands, and flavors, walking into a liquor store can be overwhelming for many customers.

To and help customers better navigate the shelves, a few Ohio state stores were revamped, and one was right here in the Mahoning Valley.

The One Stop Liquor Store in Austintown has given their shelves a face lift to try and make their store more user friendly. The store was one of six in the state chosen to receive a revamp. This is the store's first big makeover in over a decade, and included a total reorganization of the shelves, as well as bringing in booklets to help customer be their own bartender with a variety of drink recipes.

With the new organization of the bottles, the hope is that even regular customers, who come in for the same old bottle of Jack, might discover something new.

If you aren’t a fan of hard liquor, even with the revamp the store kept its wide selection of craft beer and wine.

