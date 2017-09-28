NBA approves draft lottery, player resting rules

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.More >>
President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.More >>
Youngstown police are investigating after a body was found on the city's west side Thursday afternoon.More >>
Youngstown police are investigating after a body was found on the city's west side Thursday afternoon.More >>
A spokesman for Pennsylvania House Republicans says recent talks to resolve the state's three-month-old budget stalemate have been productive, and there could be a breakthrough next week.More >>
A spokesman for Pennsylvania House Republicans says recent talks to resolve the state's three-month-old budget stalemate have been productive, and there could be a breakthrough next week.More >>
.Saturday's football game and other athletic activities at Thiel College this weekend have been canceled.More >>
.Saturday's football game and other athletic activities at Thiel College this weekend have been canceled.More >>
A Lowellville man who was originally accused of having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor has been sentenced to jail time, after pleading guilty to lesser charges.More >>
A Lowellville man who was originally accused of having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor has been sentenced to jail time, after pleading guilty to lesser charges.More >>
A Leetonia man has been indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after a 14-year-old girl told Goshen Township police she had consensual sex with the man.More >>
A Leetonia man has been indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after a 14-year-old girl told Goshen Township police she had consensual sex with the man.More >>