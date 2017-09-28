NBA approves draft lottery, player resting rules

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

New research about Vivian Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.

New research about Vivian Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.

Iowa's effort to cut a key Medicaid benefit could foreshadow other state-level efforts to change the safety net after Congress failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Iowa's effort to cut a key Medicaid benefit could foreshadow other state-level efforts to change the safety net after Congress failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

North Dakota got $15 million on from the builder of the Dakota Access pipeline to help pay law enforcement bills related to months of protests over the project's construction.

North Dakota got $15 million on from the builder of the Dakota Access pipeline to help pay law enforcement bills related to months of protests over the project's construction.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that would provide state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that would provide state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

A giant chunk of white granite broke loose from the face of a mountain-climbing mecca in Yosemite National Park, killing one person and injuring another.

A giant chunk of white granite broke loose from the face of a mountain-climbing mecca in Yosemite National Park, killing one person and injuring another.

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA owners passed rules Thursday designed to prevent healthy players from sitting out games, and teams from losing games on purpose to improve their draft position.

Under the new draft lottery rules, the teams with the three worst records will all have 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick when the changes are implemented with the 2019 draft.

The team with the worst record previously had 25 percent odds to win the lottery and could fall to the No. 4 spot in the draft. Now that team call tumble all the way to fifth.

The lottery changes were to discourage tanking, the practice of losing games on purpose in an effort to improve draft odds. The Philadelphia 76ers relied on the tactic heavily in recent years and the league felt it needed to step in and urge teams to always be competitive.

"These changes were necessary to improve the competitive incentives for our teams," NBA President of Operations Byron Spruell said in a statement.

Also Thursday, the Board of Governors voted to allow Commissioner Adam Silver to fine teams who violate the league's new guidelines about resting players. Teams can't sit healthy players for high-profile, nationally televised games, and fines for violating that can be for at least $100,000.

The rules also say that unless there are unusual circumstances, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game or rest healthy players when playing on the road.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.