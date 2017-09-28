Howland Police may implement speed cameras

Howland Police could soon be using speed cameras to enforce safety in heavily traveled areas.

Howland Township and Police are considering implementing automated speed cameras.

These are hand held cameras used by police to issue tickets to speeding offenders without having to pull the drivers over.

Police report about 40,000 cars travel through areas of State Route 82 and 46 each day.

That's where they would mostly use the cameras to help prevent accidents. They told 21 New, implementing this would not cost tax payers any money.

The township trustees and police are meeting with companies this week to discussing pricing.

"It would reduce the number of crashes, injury because of crashes, and fatalities we have in howland township," stated Howland Police Chief Nicholas Roberts. "Our main goal here is safety and we want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely".

Township Trustees and the Chief will be meeting with camera companies to assess the cost.

They said it will not cost the tax payers money. If they go through with the speed cameras, they would be implemented around December.

