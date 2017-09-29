Big conference opener for Penguins on Saturday

A person with knowledge of the details says NBA owners have passed rules designed to prevent healthy players from sitting out games, and teams from losing games on purpose to improve their draft position.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a round table meeting with roughly 25 owners, league executives and players on Tuesday night to discuss the national anthem demonstrations.More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 14, Jason Kipnis and Roberto Perez hit two-run homers and the Cleveland Indians notched their 100th win, 5-2 over the understandably sluggish Twins. Minnesota clinched a wild-card berth...More >>
Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is back on the practice field.More >>
NFL says message players, teams are trying to express is 'overtaken by political forces'.More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
