Big conference opener for Penguins on Saturday

The showdown between Youngstown State University and South Dakota State is the first top 10 ranked game at Stambaugh Stadium in 20 years.

The Jackrabbits are fourth and haven't loss this season, while the Penguins are fifth and looking to run their home winning streak in September to 21.

Opening conference play against one of the top programs is a good measuring stick.

"Saturday will be a good test for us, for South Dakota State. I think you learn a lot about your football team in a game like this. It's not a definitive thing you learn; it's the next assessment of where you are," said YSU coach Bo Pelini.

"We were hoping that we weren't see what we saw on film their defense. They lost those two great defensive ends; their interior got better. They replaced those outside guys with guys — I don't know if they're equally as good but they're really special. Their defense is really good," said South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier.