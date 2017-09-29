Animal Charity temporarily closing clinic

Animal Charity announced this week that it is temporarily closing the Jean Kelty Veterinary Clinic on Market Street as of October 6.

According to the organization's Facebook page, Dr. Jennifer Kotouch is leaving the clinic and a search is underway for another veterinarian to provide full-service pet care.

The temporary clinic closing does not affect Animal Charity's humane division according to the post.

Humane officers will continue to provide services and staff will be on hand to help clients.