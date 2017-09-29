Three hospitalized from Liberty head-on crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three hospitalized from Liberty head-on crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Liberty.

State Troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Tibbets Wick Road shortly aft 8 pm Thursday.

The patrol says a Pontiac crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an SUV.

Officials say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to troopers.

The driver of the Pontiac is expected to be charged with driving left of center and a seat belt violation.

