Three hospitalized from Liberty head-on crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Liberty.

State Troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Tibbets Wick Road shortly aft 8 pm Thursday.

The patrol says a Pontiac crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an SUV.

Officials say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to troopers.

The driver of the Pontiac is expected to be charged with driving left of center and a seat belt violation.