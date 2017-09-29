Police investigate theft at Austintown gas station

Austintown Police detectives plan to take a look at surveillance video in the hope of identifying a suspect wanted for a theft at a gas station.

NOTE: This corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly reported that the theft took place at the nearby Eat N' Park restaurant.

Officers were called out to the Mahoning Avenue Sheetz shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

The clerk told police that he asked a customer who had made a purchase if he could do anything else for him. The customer replied, "Yes, give me all your cash."

The suspect, described as a scruffy-looking white male wearing a ball cap and hoodie, took money from the register and ran away.

Police aren't saying how much money was taken.

Police say no gun was seen and no one was injured.