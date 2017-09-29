Police investigate theft at Austintown restaurant

Austintown Police detectives plan to take a look at surveillance video in the hope of identifying a suspect wanted for a theft at a restaurant.

Officers were called out to the Mahoning Avenue Eat N' Park shortly before 2 a.m. Friday after someone stole cash.

Police aren't saying how much money was taken.

Police have not revealed details of the crime, but tell 21 News that a gun was not involved and no one was injured.