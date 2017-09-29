Police investigate theft at Austintown restaurant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigate theft at Austintown restaurant

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Austintown Police detectives plan to take a look at surveillance video in the hope of identifying a suspect wanted for a theft at a restaurant.

Officers were called out to the Mahoning Avenue Eat N' Park shortly before 2 a.m. Friday after someone stole cash.

Police aren't saying how much money was taken.

Police have not revealed details of the crime, but tell 21 News that a gun was not involved and no one was injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms