Hubbard VFW votes for NFL boycott

If members of a Hubbard veterans organization want to watch the Browns, Steelers or other NFL teams play football, they'll have to do it somewhere else besides their headquarters.

Hubbard VFW Post 3767 has posted a Facebook message notifying members that members have voted unanimously to boycott all NFL games at their Libert Street post until further notice

The message reads, “While we, the Veteran members of Hubbard VFW Post 3767, believe in the freedoms of this country, we also believe that there is a time and a place for everything. The National Anthem is not the time for protest.”

There has been rising debate over whether or not the National Football League and team owners should take stronger measures against players who kneel, fail to stand or exhibit some other form of protest during the playing of the National Anthem at the start of each game.

The controversy started last football season when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner to protest what he saw as wrongdoings to minorities in America

More demonstrations were seen at last weekend's games after President Donald Trump suggested that players who engage in such protests be fired.

The VFW Facebook message says that the members will vote again on the NFL boycott issue next month “if the NFL can get this under control.”