Youngstown man sentenced for driving suspected prostitute

A Youngstown man has been ordered to spend the next six months in jail for driving a suspected prostitute to her appointments.

Judge Louis D'Apolito on Thursday handed down the sentence on Thursday to 27-year-old Nicholas Gibson, who pleaded guilty earlier to promoting prostitution.

Gibson was arrested along with a 21-year-old woman in June as part of a prostitution sting conducted by undercover Austintown police targeting the online classified ad site, backpage.com.

Police say the woman arrived for her appointment in a truck driven by Gibson.

The woman told police she was involved in prostitution to support her crack cocaine habit and that for the past year she had been paying Gibson to take her to her appointments.

In addition to the sentence, the judge also placed Gibson on probation for two years.