Youngstown Police identify body found on West Side

Youngstown police detectives said they've identified the body found yesterday in a wooded area off North Hazelwood Avenue.

However, the victim's identity has not yet been released because their family still needs to be notified.

Police say because the body was so badly decomposed they weren't able to immediately identify the person or determine how he died, but were able to ID him using his fingerprints.

Youngstown Police Detectives had previously released a photo of a shoe, hoping someone would recognize it and help identify the victim.

The size 12 Reebok shoe was on the foot of a male whose body was discovered by a man walking his dog in the area of Tippecanoe Avenue near North Hazelwood Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The Mahoning County Coroner says the body is being taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner for a complete examination.

Police Captain Brad Blackburn tells 21 News that detectives have been contacted by another police department seeking information about a missing person in their area, but there has been no definitive connection made with that investigation.

Blackburn says investigators are treating the area where the body was found as a crime scene to preserve the evidence.

Officials say it appears the body was placed in the woods and that there was an attempt to cover it with brush.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 330-742-8921.