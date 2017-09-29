YPD hopes shoe will help ID body found on West Side

Youngstown Police Detectives are hoping someone will recognize a shoe that will help them identify a body found on the city's West Side.

Investigators have asked 21 News to circulate a picture of a size 12 Rebook shoe that was on the foot of a male whose body was discovered by a man walking his dog in the area of Tippecanoe Avenue near North Hazelwood Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police say because the body is so badly decomposed, they are unable to immediately identify the person or determine how he died.

The Mahoning County Coroner says the body is being taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner for a complete examination.

Police Captain Brad Blackburn tells 21 News that detectives have been contacted by another police department seeking information about a missing person in their area, but there has been no definitive connection made with that investigation.

Blackburn says investigators are treating the area where the body was found as a crime scene to preserve the evidence.

Officials say it appears the body was placed in the woods and that there was an attempt to cover it with brush.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 330-742-8921.