Suspect in girlfriend's murder being brought back to Youngstown

The Youngstown man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and driving her body to Niagara Falls, New York will be brought back to Mahoning County to face charges.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney and Major Crimes Bureau Chief, Doreen Hoffman tells 21 News that investigators believe 28-year-old Anvia Mickens was stabbed and strangled in Youngstown before her body was taken to New York.

As a result, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek announced on Friday that 37-year-old JeShawn Elliot will be sent back to the Valley to face murder charges.

“This murder involves Youngstown, Ohio citizens, and the family of the victim expected to see the case back there. They want to follow the prosecution of the defendant and show their love and support for the victim,” said Wojtaszek. “Once we obtained evidence that the murder took place in Youngstown, Ohio, we were comfortable that jurisdiction would not be an issue in the court.”

Online court documents do not currently show any charges in Youngstown or Mahoning County against Elliot relating to this case.

The investigation began last month when Youngstown Police detectives received a call from Elliott's brother saying his brother told him that he stabbed his girlfriend and was on his way to Niagara Falls.

According to NBC affiliate WGRZ, after receiving the tip and a vehicle description, police searched Niagara Falls and were able to find the car with Micken's body inside.

Police then began to search the city for the suspect and found him around 20 minutes later.

Niagara Falls Police said there was a short chase after Elliott was found and at one point the suspect lunged at officers with a knife.

Police used a Taser to subdue Elliott who remains jailed in New York.

Investigators say Mickens had been stabbed 23 times. Her death was attributed to those stab wounds as well as 14 lacerations and she had also been strangled.

RELATED COVERAGE: Youngstown woman strangled, stabbed 23 times

Wojtaszek says her office will make a decision later on what to do about charges of attempted assault on a police officer and menacing filed against Elliott in connection with his arrest in Niagara Falls.