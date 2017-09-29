Boy tells police mom left him alone on Mahoning Avenue at night

Milton Township Police have filed a charge against a woman accused of abandoning one of her children along Mahoning Avenue after ten o'clock at night.

Linda Freitag, 34, of Diamond Ohio was arrested Thursday on one count of child endangering.

The police department began investigating after finding Freitag's son walking alone and crying at Mahoning and Forest Avenues at 10:17 pm on September 17.

Police Chief Charles VanDyke tells 21 News he cannot release the age of the child because the law protects the identity of juveniles. The police report says the child did not know his home address.

The boy told police he had been arguing with a sibling in the family car when his mother pinched him and told him to get out of the car.

The officer took the child to the police station where with the help of the Portage County Sheriff's Department and school records, a deputy was able to locate the mother who was brought to the police station just after midnight.

According to the report, the boy lives about a half mile west of where police found him walking.

Freitag has been released from the Mahoning County jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to answer the endangering charge.