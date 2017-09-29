Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 9/29/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 9/29/17

Week #6

Ashtabula Edgewood 0 Brookfield 0 | 7 pm

Canfield 0 Boardman 0 | 7 pm

Carrollton 0 West Branch 0 | 7 pm

Columbiana 0 Toronto 0 } 7 pm

East Liverpool 0 Martins Ferry 0 | 7 pm

Farrell 0 Meadville 0 | 7 pm

Girard 0 Campbell 0 | 7 pm

Greenville 0 Sharpsville 0 | 7 pm

Grove City 0 Slippery Rock 0 | 7 pm

Howland 0 East 0 | 7 pm

Hubbard 0 Niles 0 | 7 pm

Jefferson 0 Lakeview 0 | 7 pm

Lakeside 0 Warren 0 | 7 pm

Lakeview, Pa. 0 Hickory 0 | 7 pm

Leetonia 0 Lisbon 0 | 7 pm

Lowellville 0 Western Reserve 0 | 7 pm

Massillon 0 Austintown Fitch 0 | 7 pm

Mathews 0 Weirton Madonna 0 | 7 pm

McDonald 0 Jackson Milton 0 | 7 pm

Newton Falls 0 Champion 0 | 8 pm

Py Valley 0 Chalker 0 | 7 pm

Reynolds 0 Wilmington 0 | 7 pm

Salem 0 Marlington 0 | 7 pm

Sharon 0 Mercer 0 | 7 pm

South Range 0 Crestview 0 | 7 pm

Southern 0 East Palestine 0 | 7 pm

Springfield 0 Sebring 0 | 7 pm

St. Joseph, NY 0 Cardinal Mooney 0 | 7 pm

Valley Christian 0 Garfield Heights 0 | 7 pm

Warren JFK 0 Trinity 0 | 7 pm

Waterloo 0 Mineral Ridge 0 | 7 pm

Wellsville 0 United 0 | 7 pm

West Middlesex 0 Mercyhurst Prep 0 | 7 pm

