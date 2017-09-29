Mahoning, Trumbull Counties to make bid for Amazon HQ

The movers and shakers in the Mahoning Valley aren't letting things like not meeting all the requirements stop them from taking a shot at landing one of the biggest job-creating opportunities in recent history.

The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that a local group intends to make a formal proposal to have Amazon locate its second corporate headquarters here.

Communities all over America are expected to apply to with Amazon to become what the online retailer has said will mean a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs over 10 to 15 years.

The local group includes Regional Chamber President & CEO Tom Humphries, COO James Dignan and Senior Vice President of Economic Development Sarah Boyarko; Youngstown Mayor John McNally; Warren Mayor Doug Franklin; Trumbull County Commissioners; and Mahoning County Commissioners.

According to a media release from the chamber, the group reviewed the requirements for the headquarters to determine whether this market fits the criteria, which includes:

Metro area with more than one million people.

An initial 500,000 square feet of building space, and a total of up to 8 million square feet for future phase completion.

A pad-ready site of 100-250 acres with utility infrastructure in place.

Less than a 45-minute drive to an international airport

Immediate access to major highways and mass transit.

A stable and business-friendly environment.

A highly educated workforce.

Quality of life and cultural community fit.

Admitting that the region doesn't meet all of the requirements, the group says it decided to submit the top site in the two-county area to Team NEO/JobsOhio as a starting point.

JobsOhio has an existing relationship with Amazon, working with the company on several projects throughout the state this year, and is also coordinating the submissions to the company from across Ohio.

The Regional Chamber is the designated economic development partner of Team NEO and JobsOhio and takes the lead on the local coordination of such opportunities.

“Though this opportunity may seem out of reach for our market, this type of collaboration is exactly what it takes to effectively compete for these opportunities,” Dignan said. “We all recognize that success in regional economic development is accomplished through partnerships, and our role at the Regional Chamber is to coordinate with our counties, cities, townships, and villages to drive job creation and new capital investment in the Valley through business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts. The long-term goal of all of our partners is to ultimately advance economic development and the related activities supporting the growth of jobs in the Valley.”