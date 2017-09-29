H.S. volleyball, soccer and tennis scores | 9/28/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball, soccer and tennis scores | 9/28/17

Volleyball 

Sebring 0 Springfield 3 

Mineral Ridge 0 Waterloo 3

Campbell 0 Liberty 3 

LaBrae 2 Newton Falls 3

Cardinal Mooney 0 Crestview 3 

Boardman 3 Fitch 0 

Hubbard 3 Howland 1 

Ursuline 3 Heartland Christian 1

Lakeview 3 Girard 0 

Edgewood 3 Niles 0 

Grove City 3 Wilmington 0 

Boys' Soccer 

Poland 8 Niles 0 

Fitch 4 Boardman 1

Champion 2 Jefferson 0 

Lakeview 7 Edgewood 0 

Brookfield 0 Ursuline 8 

Howland 3 Harding 0 

Girls' Tennis 

Poland 3 Boardman 2 

Warren JFK 3 Cardinal Mooney 2 

