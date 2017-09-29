Harper sits, Nova hit, Doolittle blows save; Nats top Bucs

The NL East champion Washington Nationals began their last - and meaningless - series of the regular season without a sore Bryce Harper and with a blown save by closer Sean Doolittle in what became a 5-4 victory...More >>
High school volleyball, soccer and tennis scores from Thursday, September 28, 2017.More >>
It's the start of the second half of the high school football regular season and two teams, Boardman and Canfield, are heading in opposite directions.More >>
A person with knowledge of the details says NBA owners have passed rules designed to prevent healthy players from sitting out games, and teams from losing games on purpose to improve their draft position.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a round table meeting with roughly 25 owners, league executives and players on Tuesday night to discuss the national anthem demonstrations.More >>
Carlos Carrasco struck out 14, Jason Kipnis and Roberto Perez hit two-run homers and the Cleveland Indians notched their 100th win, 5-2 over the understandably sluggish Twins. Minnesota clinched a wild-card berth...More >>
