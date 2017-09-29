Parents to picket for end to Pennsylvania teachers' strike - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Parents to picket for end to Pennsylvania teachers' strike

Posted: Updated:

DALLAS, Pa. (AP) - Teachers in a northeastern Pennsylvania school board have been on strike for a week, and now some parents forming their own picket line, too.

Parents in the Dallas School District planned to picket from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The parents aren't taking sides but are, instead, urging the teachers' union and the school board to enter binding arbitration to end the strike which began Sept. 22.

The school board has offered to go to non-binding arbitration, but the Dallas Education Association has refused.

Dallas teachers struck last year from Nov. 14 to Dec. 19, then were docked a week's pay by the school board who said the length of the strike kept the district from offering a state-mandated 180 days of classes as a result. The teachers haven't had a contract since September 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Struthers students do football radio broadcast

    Struthers students do football radio broadcast

    Friday, September 29 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:05:16 GMT
    When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM. The student broadcast is part of partnership with Akron-based radio,The Summit.  Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as ...More >>
    When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM. The student broadcast is part of partnership with Akron-based radio,The Summit.  Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as ...More >>

  • Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

    Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:39:30 GMT

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus. 

    More >>

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus. 

    More >>

  • Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

    Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:26:45 GMT

    This year's flu season could be a bad one. 

    More >>

    This year's flu season could be a bad one. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms