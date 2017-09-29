Parents to picket for end to Pennsylvania teachers' strike

DALLAS, Pa. (AP) - Teachers in a northeastern Pennsylvania school board have been on strike for a week, and now some parents forming their own picket line, too.

Parents in the Dallas School District planned to picket from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The parents aren't taking sides but are, instead, urging the teachers' union and the school board to enter binding arbitration to end the strike which began Sept. 22.

The school board has offered to go to non-binding arbitration, but the Dallas Education Association has refused.

Dallas teachers struck last year from Nov. 14 to Dec. 19, then were docked a week's pay by the school board who said the length of the strike kept the district from offering a state-mandated 180 days of classes as a result. The teachers haven't had a contract since September 2015.

