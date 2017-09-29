Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

This year's flu season could be a bad one.

A flu strain hit the southern hemisphere this year that caused severe illness for that part of the world.

Now that we are heading into October, American doctors believe that flu strain could be a problem for us.

Doctors say October is the best time to get your flu shot because it takes about two weeks for it to kick in and provide protection. Flu season tends to peak in January, but it's been known to really hit small areas at different times of the late fall and winter.

You can't get the flu from the flu shot, but there are certain sections of the population who really need it the most.

"The flu shot is available for anybody six months or older. The highest risk groups are children who are six months to 59 months and adults over the age of 50. Anyone with a chronic condition like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, leukemia or if their immunity is comprised with drugs," said Erica Horner, Director of Nursing at the Mahoning County Health Department.

Nasal spray versions are not available for children this year because experts found they were not effective.

And even if you don't want to get the flu shot for yourself, consider getting one anyway to protect the ones you love.

"It would be important to get the flu vaccine because not only is it important to protect you from the flu, it will also protect those around you. If you are around little children or older people or pregnant women, it's important to be protected and give them the protection they need. And practice good hygiene. Wash your hands, cover your cough and it should be a better flu season for everyone," said Dr. Telka Ghobadi from St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

Flu shots are usually covered by your insurance but can be available out of pocket for about $30-$40.