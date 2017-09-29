Couple gets jail for keeping veteran's dead body in home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Couple gets jail for keeping veteran's dead body in home

Posted: Updated:

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio couple criminally charged for keeping a Vietnam veteran's decomposing body in their home for several months to steal his Social Security and veteran benefits have received six months in jail.

The New Philadelphia Times Reporter reports 50-year-old Brian Sorohan and 46-year-old Stacy Sorohan also received two years' probation Thursday in Tuscarawas County.

The Wainwright residents pleaded no contest to gross abuse of a corpse and theft in a plea agreement. The couple must pay $1,300 in restitution to the Veterans Administration and $4,100 to the Social Security Administration.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Harris' body was found in the couple's home March 22. Authorities searched the home that day after relatives became concerned about Harris' well-being.

Attorneys for the couple said in court the Sorohans regretted what they did.

Information from: The Times Reporter, http://www.timesreporter.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Struthers students do football radio broadcast

    Struthers students do football radio broadcast

    Friday, September 29 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:05:16 GMT
    When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM. The student broadcast is part of partnership with Akron-based radio,The Summit.  Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as ...More >>
    When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM. The student broadcast is part of partnership with Akron-based radio,The Summit.  Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as ...More >>

  • Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

    Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:39:30 GMT

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus. 

    More >>

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus. 

    More >>

  • Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

    Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:26:45 GMT

    This year's flu season could be a bad one. 

    More >>

    This year's flu season could be a bad one. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms