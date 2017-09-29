White nationalist threatens lawsuit against Ohio colleges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

White nationalist threatens lawsuit against Ohio colleges

Posted: Updated:

By DAKE KANG
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - White nationalist Richard Spencer is threatening to sue two Ohio universities if they refuse to rent him campus space to speak.

Associates of Spencer's contacted the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday and Ohio State University in early September asking to rent theaters and auditoriums for events hosting Spencer. An attorney representing Spencer's event organizers says he'll sue if the schools don't approve the requests.

Both schools say they are reviewing the requests to see if the events can be held safely.

Spencer helped organize a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August that resulted in violence and the death of a woman protesting against the white nationalist agenda.

Spencer sued Auburn and Michigan State earlier this year after his requests was rejected. Auburn allowed him to speak after a judge's ruling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Struthers students do football radio broadcast

    Struthers students do football radio broadcast

    Friday, September 29 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:05:16 GMT
    When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM. The student broadcast is part of partnership with Akron-based radio,The Summit.  Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as ...More >>
    When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM. The student broadcast is part of partnership with Akron-based radio,The Summit.  Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as ...More >>

  • Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

    Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:39:30 GMT

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus. 

    More >>

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus. 

    More >>

  • Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

    Doctors: "Get your flu shot in October"

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:26:45 GMT

    This year's flu season could be a bad one. 

    More >>

    This year's flu season could be a bad one. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms