White nationalist threatens lawsuit against Ohio colleges

By DAKE KANG

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - White nationalist Richard Spencer is threatening to sue two Ohio universities if they refuse to rent him campus space to speak.

Associates of Spencer's contacted the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday and Ohio State University in early September asking to rent theaters and auditoriums for events hosting Spencer. An attorney representing Spencer's event organizers says he'll sue if the schools don't approve the requests.

Both schools say they are reviewing the requests to see if the events can be held safely.

Spencer helped organize a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August that resulted in violence and the death of a woman protesting against the white nationalist agenda.

Spencer sued Auburn and Michigan State earlier this year after his requests was rejected. Auburn allowed him to speak after a judge's ruling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.