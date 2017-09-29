Feds charge 8 in Ohio with stealing retirement benefits

President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.More >>
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus.More >>
This year's flu season could be a bad one.More >>
Beginning Friday, Ohioans are losing the right to appeal disputed tax decisions directly to the state's high court.More >>
The movers and shakers in the Mahoning Valley aren't letting things like not meeting all the requirements stop them from taking a shot at landing one of the biggest job-creating opportunities in recent history.More >>
The government has accused eight people in Ohio of stealing Social Security and other retirement benefits totaling nearly $800,000.More >>
Police in a Cleveland suburb say the death of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the head appears to be an accident.More >>
Police say around $15,000 was scattered after two cars crashed during a chase between their drivers.More >>
A county prosecutor in central Ohio says no criminal charges will be filed against the father of an infant killed last week by one of the family's dogs.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer is asking to speak at the University of Cincinnati after Ohio State University and other colleges have rejected similar requests.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer is threatening to sue two Ohio universities if they refuse to rent him campus space to speak.More >>
A teenage boy who authorities say plotted a mass shooting at a suburban Columbus high school has been indicted as an adult on conspiracy to commit murder charge.More >>
An Ohio couple charged criminally for keeping a Vietnam veteran's decomposing body in their home for several months to steal his Social Security and veteran benefits have received six months in jail.More >>
Teachers in a northeastern Pennsylvania school board have been on strike for a week, and now some parents forming their own picket line, too.More >>
A mystery couple has been picking up the checks for other customers at a southwestern Pennsylvania restaurant.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet (122 meters) of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.More >>
