Weekend and October Forecast

The weekend is looking like a nice one although chilly temperatures will be the rule Saturday and Saturday night. Highs Saturday are expected to be around 63 degrees with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Great football weather!

Next week will start on a bright, sunny note. Temperatures will return to levels not typically seen at this time of the year although the warmth will not be as extreme as recently.

We expect the month of October to be a warmer-than-average one with below-average precipitation.