Norovirus to blame for Thiel College sickness

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that the culprit for an illness that shut down athletics at Thiel College in Greenville is the norovirus.

Friday afternoon, the Health Department confirmed test results from affected students who showed symptoms of the gastrointestinal illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the norovirus is a contagious virus that can infect anyone. An individual can get it from an infected person, food or water contaminated by an infected person, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The virus often leads to stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

Outbreaks of the norovirus often occur in closed communities like schools, hospitals, overnight camps, residential facilities and cruise ships, where there is an opportunity for rapid person-to-person transmission of the virus.

Thiel says that over the last 24 hours there have only been a few reports of new students and employees experiencing the symptoms.

Thiel College says they will will carry on with additional cleaning and sanitation efforts in our residence halls, classrooms, and common spaces across campus. We also ask that members of the campus community follow these recommendations:

Avoid activities that involve physical contact with others (e.g., competition athletics, intramurals, etc.).

If you are experiencing symptoms, avoid close contact with others as much as possible (including classes).

Refrain from sharing of eating utensils, linens, or other personal items.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, and complement hand washing with the use of an alcohol-based hand rub when possible.

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid caffeinated drinks, sugary drinks and alcohol.

At this time, the fitness center will remain closed and athletic competitions and practices have been canceled through Sunday, Oct. 1.

The College may determine that on-campus athletic practices can resume on Sunday afternoon. That decision will depend on the incidences of illness affecting students.