Struthers students do football radio broadcast

When the Struthers Wildcats take the field for a key game against Poland, fellow students will be handling duties for the live radio broadcast of the game.

While players will be suiting up in the locker room, students in the digital media class will be going over their duties during the live broadcast on 90.7 FM.

The student broadcast is part of a partnership with Akron-based radio, The Summit.

Students will be helping out in the broadcast booth while others will be working as sideline reporters. For Friday night's game, those duties will be handled by two senior girls, Khaylah Btown and Keasia Chism.



"Starting off, we were a little nervous the first time. But once you go over it a few times it's pretty fun actually," Brown said.



"With a lot of people listening to you talk, you get a little nervous, but after that, you get used to it," Chism added.



The digital media program and getting the radio station back on is supported by funding from The Struthers School Foundation. It allows funding for programs outside of the district's budget.



"The school foundation was set up to basically provide funding for things that are unusual, new, and different for the school system," said Foundation Vice President Drew Hirt.

The superintendent believes students will be enriched by the whole experience.



"There's so much more to communication and creativity, and being able to think on your feet and make those decisions. Communication skills that are so important," said Superintendent Pete Pirone.



It's a new era for Struthers High, which made history in 1965 when it became the first school in the country to have a student-operated radio station, WKTL.