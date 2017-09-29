Local VFW boycotts NFL games, latest in Freedom of Speech debate

This Sunday all eyes will be on the NFL to see if the controversial protests will continue.

Locally, a VFW Hall has voted to boycott the games until further notice.

Players who kneel, don't stand, or refuse to take the field during the National Anthem have sparked a social media debate.

Hubbard VFW Post 3767 posting on Facebook:

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: While we, the Veteran members of Hubbard VFW Post 3767, believe in the freedoms of this country, we also believe that there is a time and a place for everything. The National Anthem is not the time for protest. It is for this reason that our Veteran members have voted UNANIMOUSLY to boycott all NFL games at our Post, until further notice. If the NFL can get this under control, we will cast the vote to our Veteran members again at next month's meeting. Thank you.

On the 21 News Facebook page, the story drew some criticism.

One viewer posting:

As a veteran I am appalled that the VFW...veterans....won't support a Constitutional right.

The commander of post 3667 tells 21 News that after the boycott was shared to their Facebook page, they got a call from VFW District Offices and were scheduled to discuss if the post crossed a line.

Professor of Constitutional Law Dr. Caleb Verbois with Grove City College weighed in on both group's rights.

"You have the right to free speech, but that doesn't mean other people have to agree with you and there may be consequences for your right to free speech," said Verbois.

Verbois notes that the first amendment limits Congress, not necessarily employers, like the NFL.

"Free speech is a value we care about as Americans, so even if there's not a legal protection we often say there is a moral or civic protection," said Verbois.

One reason why the debate will continue this Sunday.

