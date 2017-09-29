GOP candidate for Ohio governor pulls ad over NFL protests

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

The leader of the Air Force Academy delivered a poignant and stern message on race relations in a speech to thousands of cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students.

Law enforcement officials are telling The Associated Press a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting made reference to retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years earlier.

The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man has reached a plea deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor has pulled a $20,000 television ad from an upcoming NFL broadcast over protests by players kneeling during the national anthem.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci announced Friday he was cancelling an ad scheduled to run Sunday during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Renacci acknowledges players' First Amendment right to the protest but calls the behavior appalling and disparaging to the U.S. flag and the national anthem. He says the ad will be rescheduled for a non-NFL event.

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality. Other players have joined in.

President Donald Trump calls the protest disrespectful.

