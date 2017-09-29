The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending September 28, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift

2. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

3. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

5. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

6. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

7. Good Old Days (feat. Kesha), Macklemore

8. 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia ..., Logic

9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

10. Praying, Kesha

Top Albums

1. Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers

2. GEMINI, Macklemore

3. By Any Means 2, Kevin Gates

4. All Things Work Together, Lecrae

5. Trip, Jhené Aiko

6. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

7. Double Dutchess , Fergie

8. On the Rocks, Midland

9. Humble Beast, G Herbo

10. Invitation - EP, Why Don't We

