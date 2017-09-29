YPD: Fake money popping up in the city - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police detectives are warning residents about some fake money that's popping up in the city.

Detectives said it's happening when people are selling electronics on Buy, Sell and Trade websites.

The people buying the goods are often handing the sellers phony money.

Detectives said if you look closely, the money says “Motion picture use only.”

There is also fake money being used that has Chinese markings on it.

Police have already charged one suspect and are looking for several others.

