Pink Elephant in Austintown closing its doors after 50 years

A staple in the Austintown community since 1967, the Pink Elephant lounge is shutting its doors for good.

Saturday will be the final day after the bar agreed to sell its property to a German grocery chain. Lidl is expected to be built there sometime in 2018.

As one door closes though, another door opens. Jim Agler, managing partner of the Pink Elephant is soon going to open the Thirsty Frog Bar and Grill. It will be located right down the street on Mahoning Avenue next to the old Marino's Banquet Center.

Agler says Pink Elephant fans will love the Thirsty Frog.

"We're bringing the same menu, plus some more additional items, same karaoke, we're adding a 12 tap beer system, pool table, 800 more square feet. We're excited," said Agler.

Agler says the move is bittersweet after making so many memories at the Pink Elephant. He hopes patrons will follow him to the Thirsty Frog.

"Big catering kitchen, a much larger menu. We're going to add some dinners on Friday and Saturday, a lot more appetizers," Agler said.

Agler says they thought about keeping the Pink Elephant name but ultimately decided to let it rest in peace with former owner Ralph Jordan.

The Thirsty Frog Bar and Grill is expected to open October 14th.