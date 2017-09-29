Strasburg cruises, Zimmerman homers twice; Nats beat Pirates - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Strasburg cruises, Zimmerman homers twice; Nats beat Pirates

Posted: Updated:
Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates

By BRIAN McNALLY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Stephen Strasburg pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings and Ryan Zimmerman homered twice to help the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Friday night.

Strasburg gave up two hits and two walks while striking out eight. He's 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19. Strasburg (15-4) retired the first 14 batters before Gregory Polanco's hard smash bounced off a diving Zimmerman at first base for the Pirates' first hit.

Zimmerman's multi-homer game was the 23rd of his career and seventh this season. He was 4-for-4 with two doubles and has reached 36 homers for the first time in his career. Zimmerman has 107 RBIs - three short of his career best.

Gerrit Cole (12-12) kept Pittsburgh close for a while with seven strikeouts and a walk. He'd allowed just one run with an out in the sixth inning before Daniel Murphy's RBI single ended his night at 103 pitches. Zimmerman followed with his two-run homer off reliever A.J. Schugel.

Andrew McCutchen drove in the Pirates lone run with a double in the top of the ninth off Nationals reliever Matt Grace.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms