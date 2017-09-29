Indians rout White Sox 10-1, maintain AL's best record

High school football scores from Friday, September 29, 2017.More >>
LeBron James missed his second straight practice with a sprained left ankle, an injury that happened on Dwyane Wade's first day with the Cavaliers.
Edwin Encarnacion had a three-run double, and Jay Bruce and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs apiece, leading the AL Central champion Indians to a 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Stephen Strasburg pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings and Ryan Zimmerman homered twice to help the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Friday night.
Major League Baseball names its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.
Danica Patrick says there has been some discussion with other NASCAR teams about continuing her career next season.
Dwyane Wade says every time he and LeBron James look at each other they just laugh.
Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garett is listed as questionable to make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati.
