Pennsylvania launches program to promote state's brewers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is giving its breweries a boost with a new marketing initiative designed to highlight local beer producers.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday rolled out the PA Preferred Brews initiative, which identifies beer brewed in the state with Pennsylvania-grown ingredients.

Officials say beer is a nearly $6 billion annual business in Pennsylvania, with more than 300 licensed breweries.

Wolf says the new program is a way for Pennsylvania breweries to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, including a logo for licensed participants to display on their products.

The state's craft brewers can participate if their beer is brewed in the state, meets state and federal production standards and is made from hops, grains or other products that come from Pennsylvania.

