New Castle Police raid uncovers Fentanyl, crack and heroin

Two people have been arrested following a raid that turned up drugs, cash and a gun at a New Castle home.

Police searching a home at 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday say they found nearly 18 grams of Fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine and more than one gram of heroin.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin and is being blamed in part for an increasing number of overdoses, many of them fatal.

The raid also turned up $2,493 in cash, seven digital scales, and a 9 mm handgun with the serial number obliterated.

Diana Tillia,37, of New Castle was already wanted for assault and has also been charged with firearms violations, possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge set Tillia's bond at $50,000.

James Keller, who was wanted for receiving stolen property, was also arrested at the home.