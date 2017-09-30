Fall makes an appearance for the weekend

Saturday may shape up to be the first below average day since September 14th as highs reach the low 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Saturday Night and early Sunday, temps will drop into the upper 30s; watch for patchy frost and fog across the Valley.

The beginning of the week will usher in the warmer air as highs get back to the low 80s by the middle of the week.

We do need rain as many spots are in a low to moderate drought but won't see much this week. In fact, the only chance for rain comes Thursday and Friday.

We may see temps returning to somewhat normal levels as highs dip into the low 70s towards the first weekend of October.