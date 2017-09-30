Moms who nearly left hospital with wrong babies meet again

Covelli Enterprises is donating $1 million to Youngstown State University to enhance and maintain the sports complex across from Stambaugh Stadium.More >>
Two people have been arrested following a raid that turned up drugs, cash and a gun at a New Castle home.More >>
The Howland Police Department and Fire Department are warning residents of a phone scam.More >>
The Jackson-Milton High School varsity football team held a Military Appreciation Night at the game Friday night.More >>
The managing partner of the Pink Elephant, Jim Agler, is staying in the bar business by opening the Thirsty Frog Bar and Grill right down the street.More >>
Services at seven Cincinnati churches Sunday will include messages about the importance of flu shots and the opportunity to receive one.More >>
Authorities say multiple people fired guns at each other outside an Ohio bar with one injury reported.More >>
Caroline Verkaik, then 36, was living in Passaic, New Jersey, when she got the word. About to give birth, a big storm was approaching and she needed to get to the hospital quickly. It was Feb 10, 2006.More >>
Pennsylvania is giving its breweries a boost with a new marketing initiative designed to highlight local beer producers.More >>
The government has accused eight people in Ohio of stealing Social Security and other retirement benefits totaling nearly $800,000.More >>
Police in a Cleveland suburb say the death of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the head appears to be an accident.More >>
Police say around $15,000 was scattered after two cars crashed during a chase between their drivers.More >>
A county prosecutor in central Ohio says no criminal charges will be filed against the father of an infant killed last week by one of the family's dogs.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer is asking to speak at the University of Cincinnati after Ohio State University and other colleges have rejected similar requests.More >>
A teenage boy who authorities say plotted a mass shooting at a suburban Columbus high school has been indicted as an adult on conspiracy to commit murder charge.More >>
