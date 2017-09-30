Covelli Enterprises donates $1 million to YSU sports complex

Covelli Enterprises is donating $1 million to Youngstown State University to enhance and maintain the sports complex across from Stambaugh Stadium.

"Under the leadership of President Tressel and Executive Director of Athletics Ron Strollo, I have no doubt that YSU's best days are ahead of it both academically and athletically," said Mr. Covelli.

In honor of the gift YSU is receiving, the athletics facilities across from Stambaugh Stadium will now be named the Covelli Sports Complex. This will include the soccer and track-and-field facilities, the softball field, and the new proposed tennis center.

The donated money will be used to enhance and maintain athletic facilities, particularly Farmers National Bank Field and the YSU Softball Field.

For many years, this area was blighted by vacant homes and empty lots. Then, in 2013, YSU constructed a soccer and track-and-field complex, as well as a softball field, on the site.



"We are honored to partner with the Covellis to continue the dramatic improvement to the Fifth Avenue gateway to the university and to enhance the campus learning experiences of our students. The affiliation with the Covelli family name, a name that speaks to excellence, is a blessing for YSU," said President Tressel.