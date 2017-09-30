Construction worker struck, killed on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.

Columbus police say 59-year-old Steve Cook, of Barnesville, was struck while standing in an Interstate 70 work zone early Saturday. Police say 30-year-old Edward Torres, of South Solon in Central Ohio, killed Cook after driving a Honda minivan through construction barrels blocking off three closed lanes.

Cook was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Torres was under the influence of alcohol.

Torres has been charged in Franklin County Municipal Court with aggravated vehicular homicide. He's being held in Franklin County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Court records don't indicate whether Torres has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.