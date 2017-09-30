Ohio school district cancels football game amid police probe

MANTUA, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio school district has abruptly canceled a high school football game while police say they're investigating possible criminal behavior.

The Crestwood schools in Mantua (MAN'-tew-wuh) issued a statement Friday that said all "football operations" would be suspended indefinitely without providing any details, citing privacy issues. Mantua police said Friday that it has opened an investigation after being contacted by the district.

Mantua is about 39 miles (63 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

Crestwood High School was scheduled to play Mogadore High School in Mogadore on Friday night.

