Man gets 18 to 36 years in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 5

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A man who acknowledged having driven under the influence of alcohol before a wrong-way crash that killed five people has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Gennadiy Manannikov of Lake Ariel pleaded guilty in July to five counts of vehicular homicide.

State police said he drove the wrong way on Interstate 81 for about seven miles in January 2016 before colliding head-on with another car. Killed were four people in that car and a passenger in his car.

Before sentencing Friday, Manannikov said "I'm not a bad person. I made a bad choice that night." Defense attorney Terry McDonald said Manannikov wanted to spare the victims' families more pain.

The judge said she believes he is remorseful and urged him to speak out against drunken driving.

