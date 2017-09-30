New Castle man found with two gun shot wounds in the head

A staple in the Austintown community since 1967, the Pink Elephant lounge is shutting its doors for good.More >>
Police are investigating a homicide on Franklin Avenue in New Castle after a man was found with two gunshot wounds in the head.More >>
A federal judge has rejected requests from two condemned Ohio inmates to put a temporary stop to their upcoming executions.More >>
Covelli Enterprises is donating $1 million to Youngstown State University to enhance and maintain the sports complex across from Stambaugh Stadium.More >>
Two people have been arrested following a raid that turned up drugs, cash and a gun at a New Castle home.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>
A man who acknowledged having driven under the influence of alcohol before a wrong-way crash that killed five people has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has abruptly canceled a high school football game while police say they're investigating possible criminal behavior.More >>
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father's van.More >>
A judge in northeast Ohio has set a $1 million bond for a woman charged criminally in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.More >>
An Ohio man has written a letter to the judge overseeing his terrorism case expressing remorse for trying to help the Islamic State group.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued.More >>
Services at seven Cincinnati churches Sunday will include messages about the importance of flu shots and the opportunity to receive one.More >>
Authorities say multiple people fired guns at each other outside an Ohio bar with one injury reported.More >>
