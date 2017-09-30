New Castle man found with two gun shot wounds in the head

Police are investigating a homicide on Franklin Avenue in New Castle after a man was found with two gunshot wounds in the head.

Lawrence County Coroner confirmed the death of 22-year-old Dakota Olinger, who was found in his home on Friday evening.

Authorities say Olinger's sister and her friend found him in the home.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.