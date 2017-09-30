Ex-Mount Union football player accused of raping 3 students

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - A former football player and current student at Ohio's University of Mount Union has been charged with three counts of rape for what authorities say were sexual assaults of three female students.

Court records show 22-year-old Jordan Hargrove was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Hargrove was a wide receiver for the Division III national powerhouse in Alliance from 2013 to 2016 and was enrolled at the northeast Ohio school this fall.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland has reported that records allege the sexual assaults occurred at off-campus housing in September 2016, February 2017 and this month. Two of the women were 18; the third woman was 19.

Mount Union says in a statement it's cooperating with police.

