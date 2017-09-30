Boy, 6, hit by gunfire outside north Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 6-year-old boy was wounded by a stray bullet after gunfire erupted nearby in north Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Chief Inspector Scott Small said the child ran into his house, where officers found him in the living room "bleeding heavily" from a wound in his left shoulder. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

Police said the boy was standing outside the family home with his father and 15-year-old brother when gunfire came from about a block away, across the street from a playground. A car parked nearby was also struck. Police were seeking surveillance video to get a better look at a suspect wearing all black clothing. No arrests were immediately announced.

