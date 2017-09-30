Indians activate All-Star OF Michael Brantley from DL

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has been activated from the disabled list, and manager Terry Francona is considering placing him on Cleveland's roster for the AL Division Series.

Brantley had been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a sprained right ankle. The two-time All-Star was not in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland clinched the top record in the AL when Houston lost to Boston. It will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins.

The 30-year-old Brantley is hitting .299 with nine homers, 52 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 88 games. He missed the postseason last year - and Cleveland's dramatic run to the World Series - after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

