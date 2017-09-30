Mahoning, Columbiana counties to be on lookout for missing elderly woman

A missing adult alert has been issued for an 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's from Stark County.

Joan Werren went missing near Greenbriar Square in Canton but may have wandered into neighboring counties.

Werren is a Caucasian female that is 5'02", weighs 110 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties are asked to be on the lookout for Werren.

If spotted, contact Canton Police at (330) 489-3186 or dial 911.