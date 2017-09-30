Missing adult alert for Mahoning, Columbiana counties canceled

A missing adult alert for an 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's from Stark County has been canceled.

Joan Werren went missing near Greenbriar Square in Canton but may have wandered into neighboring counties.

Werren is a Caucasian female that is 5'02", weighs 110 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties are asked to be on the lookout for Werren.