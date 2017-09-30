Missing adult alert for Mahoning, Columbiana counties canceled - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing adult alert for Mahoning, Columbiana counties canceled

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Joan Werren Joan Werren
CANTON, Ohio -

A missing adult alert for an 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's from Stark County has been canceled. 

Joan Werren went missing near Greenbriar Square in Canton but may have wandered into neighboring counties. 

Werren is a Caucasian female that is 5'02", weighs 110 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes. 

Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties are asked to be on the lookout for Werren. 

